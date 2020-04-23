Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art (SAMA) has started offering a variety of free online classes for artists of all ages.
The unique classes will be offered through the Facebook pages of SAMA’s four locations in Ligonier, Altoona, Bedford and Loretto.
n SAMA Ligonier is offering instructional videos from their featured artist of the week on Tuesdays and Thursdays at www.facebook.com/SAMALigonier. The Ligonier location is also working on a photography class. For more information email ligonier@sama-art.org or call (724) 238-6015.
n SAMA Altoona instructors Kylea Myers and Neil Young will alternate teaching classes, beginning with a lesson on abstract art, on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Those classes will be streamed on Facebook Live from 2-2:30 p.m. at www.facebook.com/SAMAAltoona. For more information, email altoona@sama-art.org or call (814) 946-4464.
n SAMA Bedford will live stream classes on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. at www.facebook.com/SAMABedford. The classes will cover a wide variety of skill sets, subject matter, disciplines and instructors. For more information for SAMA Bedford’s classes email bedford@sama-art.org or call (814) 589-3020.
n SAMA Loretto will offer an adult drawing activity Monday through Thursday at 4 p.m. at www.facebook.com/SAMALoretto. For more information on SAMA Loretto’s classes email loretto@sama-art.org or call (814) 472-3920
The museum is currently closed due to government mandate in response to the Covid-19 virus. While the locations are working remotely, phones messages will be checked throughout the week
SAMA, which includes five museum locations, has been closed since last month. Its service area includes Fayette, Somerset and Westmoreland counties.
