Artist Rita Haldeman is holding a painting workshop at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art (SAMA) at Ligonier Valley on Friday, July 1 from 1 to 4 p.m.
The workshop is being held during Haldeman’s current exhibition, “As Everywhere of Silver.” During the class, Haldeman will offer personal assistance and demonstrate various techniques to help students advance work in their chosen medium. Participants should bring their own supplies and a project to work on.
Haldeman is currently a directory artist with SAMA and the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts for the Artist-in-Residence Program. She is also a member of the Mid-Atlantic Plein Air Painter Association and the Pittsburgh Pastel Artist League. She has won numerous awards and has taught adult education classes and workshops. Her paintings are included in private and corporate collections throughout the United States and represented by numerous galleries.
Cost is $25 per person. Reservations can be made by calling 724-238-6015, emailing ligonier@sama-art.org or by going to www.sama-art.org under events list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.