Between television and the internet, there is an endless amount of entertainment at our fingertips. That being said, there’s nothing like a live experience — even if it’s virtual.
Social distancing, caused by the coronavirus, has prompted musicians from across the world to go live on Facebook not only to experience the joys of playing again, but to keep connected with their fans as all live in-person concerts have been canceled. And that includes Fayette County’s own Scott Blasey, frontman for The Clarks. Blasey goes live on the band’s Facebook page every Saturday night at 8 p.m. from the basement in his Peters Township home.
The idea came from his manager, but immediately Blasey thought a storyteller session was a great idea — and not just for the fans.
“I’ve been dying here. I really miss playing,” said Blasey. “I think we all take that for granted.”
Fortunately, Blasey said at this time, The Clarks had a pretty relaxed schedule set to play mostly shows in the region and not too much travel. However, there were some significant shows canceled as part of the coronavirus response, including a show in Annapolis and a fun show in Scottdale for St. Patrick’s Day that got scrubbed.
Both The Clarks and Blasey will have to move some shows. The Clarks are scheduled to perform on June 23 at Stage AE in Pittsburgh, and Blasey has his fingers crossed that it won’t have to be rescheduled.
During his first live performance on March 21 on social media, he played for an audience of one – his wife, Denise sitting on the couch – but drew over 140,000 views on Facebook. He played a mixture of Clarks songs and the stories surrounding them for a unique, intimate experience for viewers.
That first week, Blasey went live on his Facebook page, but decided to move the performances to the band’s page, which is where fans can find them now. Each week, Blasey said he comes up with ways to make it better, including a question-and-answer period and allowing fans to make requests. Several requests included “Cigarette,” “Shimmy Low” and “Penny on the Floor.”
In addition, Blasey was thrilled to announce that a partnership with Armstrong Cable will allow the live shows to be streamed on Armstrong Cable in the markets of Butler, Connellsville, Meadville and Boardman, Ohio.
Each market will air them at different times on different channels throughout the week. If the concerts get a good response, Armstrong will add markets and airings. Check the on-screen program guide or the cable company’s website for channels, dates, and times.
Blasey said the live concerts will continue every Saturday night until the coronavirus health concerns are over. Blasey said if these concerts help fans get through this difficult time, then that’s enough for him. In addition, he had a message for his fans to help.
“If (you) can get outside, turn off the television, get some exercise, listen to some music, and stay safe. We will all get through this,” said Blasey.
