Sensory Friendly afternoons have returned to the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh. They will be happening the second Tuesday of every month from 1 to 5 p.m.
Children with autism spectrum disorders and sensory sensitivities can enjoy a fun, friendly experience in a comfortable and accepting environment. Lights and sounds in spaces throughout the museum are turned down, and designated quiet areas can be provided. Sensory kits with noise-canceling headphones, sunglasses and other items are available upon request.
While the Children’s Museum and MuseumLab require masks indoors for visitors aged 2 or older, medical and sensory exemptions for mask-wearing are available during Sensory Friendly afternoons. Information is available at accessibility@pittsburghkids.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.