Seton Hill’s Department of Theatre and Dance will present streamed recorded performances of the music of Goldrich and Heisler in two parts.
“I Believe in Love” will be presented on March 19 and 26 at 8:00 p.m. and “Make Your Own Party” will be streamed on March 20 and 27 at 8 p.m.
Tickets will be available at no cost or “pay what you can” online via this link https://alumni.setonhill.edu/goldrich-heisler-cabarets
Abigail Rocks of New Salem is part of the student cast of “I Believe in Love.”
All the complications, all the humor, heartbreak and hope love brings are celebrated in the intimate musicals.
Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich have been performing and writing together since 1992. Their critically acclaimed romantic comedy songs have been featured in venues across the world, recorded by artists across many genres, and appear in numerous folios and collected works.
Their Off-Broadway musical “Dear Edwina” earned them a Drama-Desk nomination, and other works have been produced by regional powerhouses such as Paper Mill Playhouse, The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Goodspeed, and the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts.
Heisler and Goldrich have been the recipients of the ASCAP Mary Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Award, Jamie De Roy and Friends Award, the Richard Rodgers New Horizons Award, the Kanin/Seldes Award, The Edward Kleban Award and the Fred Ebb Award.
They have provided original songs for The Disney Channel, Disney Interactive and Feature Animation projects, Disney Theatricals, PBS, ABC, Nickelodeon, and others. As performers, they have toured domestically and internationally with The Marcy and Zina Show.
The director of the Goldrich and Heisler Cabarets is Joe Domencic, associate professor of musical theatre and theatre. Musical Director is Michelle Walters, director of community relations for the School of Visual and Performing Arts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.