With cast and crew members of the Showtime miniseries “Rust” filming scenes in Donora, “a little bit of Hollywood will be in the (Mon) Valley,” in the words of Jim McDonough, the borough’s mayor.
Work on “Rust” happened earlier this week in Donora’s downtown.
The series is based on the 2009 novel “American Rust,” by Philipp Meyer, which is set in the fictional Fayette County community of Buell. The book was Meyer’s debut novel.
The mini-series stars Maura Tierney, whose credits include the series “ER” and Jeff Daniels, star of “The Newsroom” and “Godless.”
Daniels, who will executive produce the show, is starring as Sheriff Del Harris, who “is forced to decide how far he’s willing to go for the woman he loves, after her son is accused of an ex-cop’s murder.”
In a Facebook post by the borough, the visit to Donora by the “Rust” crew was characterized as “an exciting opportunity,” along with an acknowledgement that some residents would be temporarily inconvenienced.
A publicist for “Rust” could not be reached for comment.
“I just think it’s a wonderful thing that they’ll be coming into the borough,” McDonough said.
The cast and crew of “Rust” could well become a familiar sight around the region in the weeks and months ahead. According to the website Movie Extras Pittsburgh, work on “Rust” will be happening in Pittsburgh and surrounding communities from mid-March to mid-August.
Work had been due to start in the region this time last year, but production was stopped when the coronavirus pandemic arrived.
According to the Movie Extras site, the type of extras the production has been seeking include people who can play, among other things, cops, restaurant patrons, high school and college football players, bar patrons and wedding guests.
It’s the second time “American Rust” was set to be adapted for television, according to Variety.
In 2017, USA Network gave a straight-to-series order for an adaptation. That series was scrapped because producers were unable to find an actor for the lead role, Variety reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.