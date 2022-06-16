Carnegie Science Center will be celebrating the start of summer with Snowball Day on Tuesday.
The annual event brings in hundreds of snowballs to the Science Center that survived in freezers, freezer bags, coolers and plastic storage containers. Visitors can use slingshots and a myriad of other launching methods to send their snowballs into the Ohio River.
There will also be snowy science activities and live demonstrations from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For additional information, go online to CarnegieScienceCenter.org.
