“Every pizza is a personal pizza if you try hard and believe in yourself.”
That quote was attributed to comedian Bill Murray, but if most people are honest, it could hold truth for most anyone.
Whether its deep dish, thin crust, cauliflower crust or a traditional pepperoni and cheese pie, pizza is delicious.
Historians believe that the first pizza came from Naples, Italy, in the early 1500s, when people there put slices of tomatoes on dough and topped it with cheese.
The Pizza Hall of Fame credits Lombardi’s in New York City as the first pizzeria to open in America. Its owner, Gennaro Lombardi, was a bread baker from Naples and opened up restaurant in 1905.
Now, there are thousands across the country offering a variety of toppings.
According to the website Eat This, Not That!, around 350 slices of pizza are eaten every second in the U.S. And 251.7 million pounds of pepperoni top pizzas here yearly.
While there’s never an excuse necessary to enjoy pizza, this Sunday kicks off National Pizza Week so make it a point to indulge.
Other reasons to celebrate include:
Jan. 6: National Cuddle Up Day, National Bean Day, National Technology Day
Jan. 7: National Tempura Day, National Bobblehead Day, International Programmers Day
Jan. 8: World Typing Day, National Bubble Bath Day, National Vision Board Day
Jan. 9: National Word Nerd Day, National Sunday Supper Day, National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
Jan. 10: National Gluten-Free Day, National Clean Off Your Desk Day, National Oysters Rockefeller Day
Jan. 11: National Hot Toddy Day, National Poetry at Work Day, National Arkansas Day
Jan. 12: National Curried Chicken Day, National Hot Tea Day, Stick To Your New Year’s Resolution Day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.