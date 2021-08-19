The iconic banana split is a reason to celebrate this week.
Did you know that it was invented 117 years ago about an hour from Uniontown?
In 1904, it was Latrobe pharmacy apprentice David Strickler who sliced a banana in two, added vanilla, chocolate and strawberry ice cream, flavored toppings and whipped cream.
Strickler worked at the former Tassel’s Pharmacy in the city at the time.
While other towns have claimed to be the birthplace of the split, the Pennsylvania Historical Society holds firm to the local account.
In 2013, the PHS unveiled a marker at the pharmacy’s former site commemorating the sweet treat’s invention.
Yearly, Latrobe honors Strickler’s ingenuity during its Banana Split Festival. Among the events during the two-day festival are a Yellow Tie Gala, a banana run and a whole host of other themed activities.
In fact, the festival runs this Friday and Saturday. Can’t make it? Head to the store and gather supplies to indulge in the sundae at home on Wednesday, it’s designated day.
Other days to celebrate this week include:
Aug. 19: International Bow Day, National Aviation Day, National Potato Day
Aug. 20: National Radio Day, National Chocolate Pecan Pie Day
Aug. 21: National Senior Citizens Day, World Honey Bee Day, National Spumoni Day
Aug. 22: Never Bean Better Day, National Tooth Fairy Day, National Be An Angel Day
Aug. 23: National Ride the Wind Day, National Sponge Cake Day
Aug. 24: National Waffle Day, National Maryland Day
Aug. 25: National Kiss and Make Up Day, National Secondhand Wardrobe Day, National Banana Split Day
