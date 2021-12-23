Two love ‘em or leave ‘em holiday traditions are celebrated this week.
Christmas Eve doubles as National Eggnog Day, and Dec. 27 is National Fruitcake Day.
According to Bon Appetit, eggnog came to the U.S. and Canada with English settlers. (French speakers in Canada call it “lait de poule, which translates to “chicken milk.”)
The drink is an emulsion of milk or cream, sugar and eggs (rum or bourbon optional).
It’s rich, indulgent and best enjoyed from a glass moose mug, a la “National Lampoons Christmas Vacation.”
The website Wide Open Eats has an 11-minute video featuring trivia about the movie – and a recipe for Griswold-approved eggnog.
Evidently if it’s at least 20% alcohol, the nog can be aged for up to year, refrigerated, of course.
Speaking of things that last forever, fruitcake can also last for quite some time.
The Spruce Eats says there are three steps to making one properly: baking, aging and proper storage.
A true fruitcake should be stored for between one and three months, and wrapped in a cheesecloth soaked in alcohol.
The cloth needs resoaked during the aging process. Once that’s done, the cake can be tightly wrapped and stored in the fridge for months.
Sounds like Christmas in July could be a real thing.
Other days to celebrate this week are:
Dec. 23: National Pfeffernusse Day, Festivus, National Re-Gifting Day, National Roots Day
Dec. 24: National Eggnog Day, Christmas Eve, Last Minute Shopper’s Day
Dec. 25: Christmas Day, National Pumpkin Pie Day
Dec. 26: National Candy Cane Day, National Thank-you Note Day, National Whiner’s Day
Dec. 27: National Fruitcake Day, Visit the Zoo Day
Dec. 28: National Short Film Day, Call A Friend Day, National Card Playing Day
Dec. 29: National Pepper Pot Day, Tick Tock Day, National Hero Day
