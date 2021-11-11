Saturday is Wine Tourism Day across the country.
For those looking to celebrate the day with a glass of vino, there are a number of wineries in the area.
GO Laurel Highlands, the area’s tourism agency, has a handy listing of places to visit in Fayette, Greene and other neighboring counties on its website, golaurelhighlands.com. Pennsylvaniawine.com has a similar listing.
With snow in the forecast next week, now’s the perfect time to head out and tour some wineries … and pick up a bottle or two to keep warm when the temperatures drop.
Other occasions the celebrate this week include:
Nov. 11: National Sundae Day, Veteran’s Day, National Metal Day
Nov. 12: National French Dip Day, National Pizza With the Works (except anchovies) Day, National Chicken Soup for the Soul Day
Nov. 13: World Kindness Day, National Mom’s and Dad’s Day, Actor’s Day, Wine Tourism Day
Nov. 14: National Seat Belt Day, National Family PJ Day, National Spicy Guacamole Day
Nov. 15: National Bundt Pan Day, National Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day, National Philanthropy Day
Nov. 16: National Fast Food Day, National Button Day, National Indiana Day
Nov. 17: National Baklava Day, National Take A Hike Day, National Homemade Bread Day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.