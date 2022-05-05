May 5: National Day of Prayer, World Password Day, National Hoagie Day
May 6: International No Diet Day, National Space Day, National Beverage Day
May 7: National Tourism Day, National Fitness Day, Beer Pong Day
May 8: Mother’s Day, National Coconut Cream Pie Day, National Have a Coke Day
May 9: National Lost Sock Memorial Day, National Moscato Day, National Butterscotch Brownie Day
May 10: National Shrimp Day, National Clean Your Room Day, National Lipid Day
May 11: National Eat What You Want Day, National Foam Rolling Day, National Technology Day
