Post-credit scenes are a big deal in the world of comic book movies.
Marvel films often use them to tease what’s to come in future franchise installments, but they can also serve as a call back to something mentioned during the movie.
Take 2012’s “The Avengers.” After the heroes won one leg of the fight against alien invaders, a battle weary Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) suggests the team take a day off and visit a nearby shawarma restaurant.
Cut to the post credit-scenes: six superheroes sit around a table at the fictional Shawarma Palace, silently chowing down on the Middle Eastern rotisserie dish.
It was a well-deserved break after saving Earth from the Chitauri and Loki (Tom Hiddleston).
Now, all of us can celebrate with them. Today, Oct. 15, is National Shawarma Day.
It’s also National “I Love Lucy” Day and National Grouch Day.
Turns out every day doubles as reason to celebrate.
Here are some other upcoming holidays in case you need an excuse to bring some levity into your life:
n Oct. 16: National Sports Day, National Liqueur Day, Global Cat Day
n Oct. 17: National Mulligan Day, National Pasta Day, Wear Something Gaudy Day
n Oct. 18: International Legging Day, National No Beard Day, National Chocolate Cupcake Day
n Oct. 19: National Clean Your Virtual Desktop Day, National Seafood Bisque Day, National Kentucky Day
n Oct. 20: National Pharmacy Technician Day, National Brandied Fruit Day, International Sloth Day
n Oct. 21: National Pumpkin Cheese Day, National Reptile Awareness Day, International and National Nacho Day
