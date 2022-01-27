Will winter stick around for six more weeks, or is spring coming early?
Next Wednesday, an eager crowd will gather at Gobbler’s Knob for Groundhog Day. If Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow and scurries back inside his hole, six more weeks of winter are in store.
No shadow means Phil stays above ground as a harbinger of warmer temperatures to come.
According to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, the tradition stems from beliefs associated with Candlemas Day (Feb. 2), when Christians would take candles to church to have them blessed. Those candles were supposed to bring blessings upon each household for the remaining days of winter.
An animal was introduced into the lore in Germany, where a hedgehog (and whether it saw its shadow) became the predecessor to Phil.
According to the club’s website, groundhog.org, Groundhog Day was established in Punxsutawney (about 2 hours from Fayette County) in 1886. The following year brought more people Gobbler’s Knob for Phil’s weather prediction, and the celebration has continued to grow each year.
The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club begins the annual celebration around 3 a.m. each year, with crowds gathered to wait for Phil’s prognostication. A day’s worth of events follow.
Regardless of what happens when the famous groundhog peers out of his hole in Jefferson County this year, things should feel a little more normal to him. Unlike his 2021 emergence where few were allowed to attend, the club has welcomed crowds back for the event.
Can’t make it or loathe the idea of standing outside in a Pennsylvania winter?
Phil and his handler A.J. Derume are on Cameo, an online service that lets regular folks hire celebrities for personalized videos.
Other occasions to celebrate this week include:
Jan. 27: Clashing Clothes Day, National Chocolate Cake Day, Punch the Clock Day
Jan. 28: Daisy Day, Data Privacy Day, Global Community Engagement Day
Jan. 29: National Puzzle Day, National Corn Chip Day, National Seed Swap Day
Jan. 30: National Croissant Day, National Escape Day, Yodel for Your Neighbors Day
Jan. 31: National Backward Day, National Inspire Your Heart With Art Day, National Bubble Wrap Day
Feb. 1: Chinese New Year, National Get Up Day, Spunky Old Broads Day
Feb. 2: World Read Aloud Day, Groundhog Day, National Change Your Windshield Wipers Day
