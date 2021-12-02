If the internet has proven nothing else it’s that there’s a “best-of” list for pretty much everyone and everything.
Best Movie Embrace? Yep. Most iconic on-screen sweater? Check. Top time traveler tales? Definitely.
There are even lists of top ninja movies, including several variations of “Ninja movies you must see before you die” posts on YouTube.
This Sunday offers international honors to the stealthy ninja and his (or her) martial arts prowess, and given the number of lists dedicated to their movies, there are plenty of viewing options.
The website Screenrant.com offers a ranking of 15 of the best big screen ninja tales, including the 1980 Chuck Norris flick “The Octagon” and 1989’s “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”
The site described the latter as “a shockingly-compelling action movie that feels like it has real stakes and a surprising amount of heart.”
Their top pick is “Duel to the Death,” a 1983 movie about an international martial arts contest that results in a duel for national pride between China and Japan.
Screenrant.com credits the film as ushering in “new-school ninja action” like a flock of ninjas hang-gliding on giant kites and a giant ninja who breaks down into several regular-sized ninjas (which, incidentally makes him sound like Voltron).
Why not take a break from holiday preparations? Maybe you’ll pick up some new sword skills for cutting wrapping paper.
“Duel to the Death” is available on Amazon Prime.
Here are some other days to celebrate this week:
Dec. 2: National Mutt Day, National Fritters Day, Special Education Day
Dec. 3: Faux Fur Friday, National Bartender Day, National Green Bean Casserole Day
Dec. 4: National Dice Day, National Sock Day, Global Fat Bike Day
Dec. 5: International Ninja Day, International Volunteer Day, Krampusnacht
Dec. 6: National Pawnbrokers Day, National Gazpacho Day, Walt Disney Day
Dec. 7: National Cotton Candy Day, World Trick Shot Day, National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
Dec. 8: Pretend To Be A Time Traveler Day, National Brownie Day, National Christmas Tree Day
