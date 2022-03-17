Celebrate the Mountain State this Tuesday, on National West Virginia Day.
The state has been either the setting for or home to several movies or television shows.
All four movies in the “Wrong Turn” franchise take place in West Virginia, and so does “The Mothman Prophecies,” starring Richard Gere, Laura Linney and Debra Messing.
The movie is Hollywood’s take on the mothman, a humanoid-like creature that supposedly resides in Point Pleasant, West Virginia. The town has a mothman museum, statue and a yearly festival (Sept. 17 and 18 this year).
Hosts of the television show “Ghost Adventures” visited the West Virginia Penitentiary in Moundsville during the third episode of its first season.
The 2008 show (which aired on Halloween), saw the cast and crew spend the night inside the abandoned prison, trying to confirm whether stories of hauntings were true.
With the weather getting warmer, staying in to watch TV might be less of a draw.
West Virginia also has a number of beautiful state parks for outdoor enthusiasts to hike, bike and take in great views.
Coopers Rock State Forest is about 30 minutes from Uniontown and an hour from Washington. The park includes a number of hiking trails that range from easy to difficult.
Other ways to celebrate the week include:
March 17: St. Patrick’s Day, National Corned Beef and Cabbage Day, Absolutely Incredible Kid Day
March 18: Awkward Moments Day, National Sloppy Joe Day, National Biodiesel Day
March 19: National Quilting Day, Certified Nurses Day, National Let’s Laugh Day
March 20: World Storytelling Day, Spring Equinox, International Day of Happiness
March 21: World Puppetry Day, World Poetry Day, National Common Courtesy Day
March 22: World Water Day, National Goof Off Day, National West Virginia Day
March 23: Melba Toast Day, World Maths Day, National Puppy Day
