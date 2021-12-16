Dec. 16: National Chocolate-covered Anything Day, Barbie and Barney Backlash Day, Stupid Toy Day
Dec. 17: National Maple Syrup Day, National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day, Underdog Day
Dec. 18: National Twin Day, Answer the Telephone Like Buddy The Elf Day, National Wreaths Across America Day
Dec. 19: National Oatmeal Muffin Day, National Hard Candy Day, National Emo Day
Dec. 20: Go Caroling Day, National Sangria Day, International Human Solidarity Day
Dec. 21: National Flashlight Day, National French Fried Shrimp Day, National Look at the Bright Side Day
Dec. 22: National Date Nut Bread Day, Forefathers Day, National Cookie Exchange Day
