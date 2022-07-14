July 14: National Mac and Cheese Day, National Tape Measure Day, Shark Awareness Day
July 15: National I Love Horses Day, National Pet Fire Safety Day, National Give Something Away Day
July 16: Guinea Pig Appreciation Day, National Personal Chef Day, World Snake Day
July 17: World Emoji Day, World Day for International Justice, National Tattoo Day
July 18: Global Hug Your Kids Day, National Get Out of the Dog House Day, Nelson Mandela International Day
July 19: Stick Your Tongue Out Day, International Retainer Day, National Words With Friends Day
July 20: International Chess Day, National Lollipop Day, National Moon Day
