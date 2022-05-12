May 12: National Nutty Fudge Day, National Odometer Day, National Fibromyalgia Awareness Day
May 13: Fair Trade Day, International Hummus Day, National Frog Jumping Day
May 14: World Migratory Bird Day, National Miniature Golf Day, Archery Day
May 15: International Family Day, National Nylon Stocking Day, Take Your Parents to the Playground Day
May 16: National Honor our LGBT Elders Day, National Sea Monkey Day, National Love a Tree Day
May 17: National Graduation Tassel Day, Pack Rat Day, National Idaho Day
May 18: Emergency Medical Services for Children Day, National HIV Vaccine Awareness Day, National Visit Your Relatives Day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.