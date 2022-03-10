National Panda Day

National Panda Day hits on Wednesday, March 16. No time to visit the zoo? Watch "Kung Fu Panda 3" to celebrate.

 Courtesy of DreamWorks Animation

March 10: World Kidney Day, National Pack Your Lunch Day, National Landline Telephone Day

March 11: National Funeral Director and Mortician Recognition Day, National Promposal Day, World Plumbing Day

March 12: National Girl Scout Day, National Plant a Flower Day, Alfred Hitchcock Day

March 13: National Good Samaritan Day, National K-9 Veterans Day, National Open An Umbrella Indoors Day

March 14: National Learn About Butterflies Day, National Write Your Story Day, National Napping Day

March 15: World Speech Day, Ides of March, World Social Work Day

March 16: Freedom of Information Day, National Panda Day, No Selfies Day

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.