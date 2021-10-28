You’re curled up on the couch with the lights off and a movie on the television.
It’s a scary one – maybe a slasher flick or a psychological thriller.
The jump scare comes, and you, well, jump.
That pounding heartbeat, heavy breathing and cold sweat all come from being scared.
But as Psychology Today notes, none of those things sound particularly pleasant.
Yet, people clamor to scary movies.
Ever wonder why?
Experiencing fear leads to a rush of adrenaline and a release of endorphins and dopamine that can result in a sense of euphoria.
“Coupled with this, when we are reminded of our safety, the experience of fear subsides, and we are left with a gratifying sense of relief and subsequent well-being,” according to Psychology Today.
Tuning into scary movies can also lead to self-satisfaction – a sense of pushing the envelope and making it through something creepy.
And if you need one more reason to get scared on purpose, a 2017 “Time” article that noted watching thrillers can actually burn calories.
The article cited a 2012 study in the UK in which 10 people were asked to watch 10 different scary movies. Researchers tracked their heart rate, oxygen intake and output of carbon dioxide.
The jumps and scares of “The Shining” (based on a Stephen King novel) led one subject to burn 184 calories.
Second and third place went to “Jaws” and “The Exorcist,” which produced 161 and 158 calories burned respectively.
So even if creepy movies aren’t your thing, turns out being scared isn’t always a terrible thing.
With Halloween on Sunday, there are loads of options available on cable and streaming platforms to see if you can reap any benefits from fear … if you dare.
Other occasions to celebrate this week include:
Oct. 28: National Internal Medicine Day, National First Responders Day, National Chocolate Day
Oct. 29: National Cat Day, National Hermit Day, World Stroke Day
Oct. 30: National Speak Up For Service Day, National Publicist Day, National Candy Corn Day
Oct. 31: National Doorbell Day, National Knock-Knock Jokes Day, National Magic Day
Nov. 1: National Authors’ Day, National Deep Fried Clams Day, National Cook For Your Pets Day
Nov. 2: Traffic Director’s Day, National Deviled Egg Day, National Ohio Day
Nov. 3: National Housewife’s Day, National Stress Awareness Day, National Sandwich Day
