Punxsutawney Phil may have let the world down earlier this month when he predicted six more weeks of winter, but a quirky holiday coming this Sunday gives everyone a chance to shout the dreary days away with a rousing “hoodie hoo.”
For those unfamiliar, Hoodie Hoo Day takes place one month before the official start of spring. At noon on Feb. 20, community members are urged to gather together, wave their hands and shout “hoodie hoo” three times at the sky to chase winter away.
Charleroi residents and businesses celebrate the holiday yearly – and maybe there’s something to it.
In 2018, the temperature in the area hit a balmy 82 degrees on Feb. 20.
Sadly, early weather predictions for this year’s Hoodie Hoo Day aren’t as promising: the preliminary forecast indicates temperatures ranging from a low in the mid-20s to a high in the mid-40s.
Maybe shouting extra loud will raise it a few degrees? If not, maybe it’ll just get rid of some of the winter doldrums.
Other occasions to celebrate this week include:
Feb. 17: World Anthropology Day, National Cabbage Day, National Random Acts of Kindness Day
Feb. 18: National Battery Day, National Drink Wine Day, National Caregivers Day
Feb. 19: National Arabian Horse Day, National Chocolate Mint Day, International Tug-of-War Day
Feb. 20: National Love Your Pet Day, National Comfy Day, Hoodie Hoo Day
Feb. 21: National Sticky Bun Day, Single Tasking Day, National Grain-Free Day
Feb. 22: World Thinking Day, Be Humble Day, Supermarket Employee Day
Feb. 23: International Dog Biscuit Appreciation Day, National Banana Bread Day, National Rationalization Day
