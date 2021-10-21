“Great Scott!”
Doc Brown’s time traveling DeLorean whisked him and Marty McFly from 1985 to Oct. 21, 2015 in “Back to the Future II.”
Their mission? To help McFly’s future children.
Starring Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly and Christopher Lloyd as Dr. Emmett Brown, the franchise kicked off in 1985, with sequels to follow in 1989 and 1990.
The movies jump around in time, but the furthest into the future they go is 2015 … where filmmaker Robert Zemeckis shows tech-heavy times.
While he missed the mark with flying cars, some of the imagined gadgetry has come to pass.
Drones, wireless video games, tablets, mobile payment and even video glasses are all available these days.
The movie is an interesting look at how Zemeckis envisioned the future to look.
With the movie available to stream on several platforms (it’s free on Peacock, Hulu or Amazon Prime with a subscription), carve out some time today to go back …. to the future.
Other days to celebrate this week include:
Oct. 21: National Witch Hazel Day, National Reptile Awareness Day, Back to the Future Day
Oct. 22: National Nut Day, National Color Day, International Caps Lock Day
Oct. 23: National TV Talk Show Host Day, National Canning Day, National Make a Difference Day
Oct. 24: National Mother-in-Law Day, National Bologna Day, United Nations Day
Oct. 25: National Greasy Food Day, International Artist Day, World Pasta Day
Oct. 26: National Pumpkin Day, National Day of the Deployed, National Mule Day
Oct. 27: National Civics Day, National American Beer Day, World Occupational Therapy Day
