Nov. 25: National Play Day with Dad, National Parfait Day, National Day of Mourning
Nov. 26: Black Friday, Buy Nothing Day, National Day of Listening
Nov. 27: International Aura Awareness Day, National Craft Jerky Day, National Electric Guitar Day
Nov. 28: National French Toast Day, Small Brewery Sunday, Turkey Leftover Day
Nov. 29: Customer is Wrong Day, Cyber Monday, National Square Dance Day
Nov. 30: National Mason Jar Day, National Mousse Day, National Stay At Home Because You’re Well Day
Dec. 1: National Christmas Lights Day, National Pie Day, National Package Protection Day
