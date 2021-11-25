A Christmas Story

Remember to use bubble wrap on your breakable packages on Wednesday, Dec. 1, when we celebrate National Package Protection Day. A delicate leg lamp, deemed “a major award” by Ralphie’s father in “A Christmas Story” came stamped “fragile.” He famously pronounced it “fra-gee-lay,” thinking it was Italian.

Nov. 25: National Play Day with Dad, National Parfait Day, National Day of Mourning

Nov. 26: Black Friday, Buy Nothing Day, National Day of Listening

Nov. 27: International Aura Awareness Day, National Craft Jerky Day, National Electric Guitar Day

Nov. 28: National French Toast Day, Small Brewery Sunday, Turkey Leftover Day

Nov. 29: Customer is Wrong Day, Cyber Monday, National Square Dance Day

Nov. 30: National Mason Jar Day, National Mousse Day, National Stay At Home Because You’re Well Day

Dec. 1: National Christmas Lights Day, National Pie Day, National Package Protection Day

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.