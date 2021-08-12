He’s gone to space, taken Manhattan and ridden the elevator downstairs, if you get my drift.
Jason Voorhees, star of the “Friday the 13th” movie franchise, has proven an unstoppable killing machine, especially on his home turf at Camp Crystal Lake.
Jason’s slasher journey started there, when as a young camper ignored by counselors, he drowned in the lake. Consumed by grief and rage, his mother was the true villain of the first film; it wasn’t until the second that Jason actually picked up her vengeful mantle.
Crystal Lake makes an appearance in most of the dozen films that have been released.
And now, fans can take a tour of the camp used to film the first movie.
Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco in northwestern New Jersey, is owned and operated by the Northern New Jersey Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
On select days in August, September and October, they offer regular and extended tours of filming locations.
According to the tour website, crystallaketours.com, funds raised go toward restoration and maintenance projects at the historic camp.
For those who don’t want to make the trip, there’s a prime opportunity to pay homage to Voorhees tomorrow, Friday the 13th.
It’ll be the only Friday the 13th this year, so settle and search up any of the 12 movies in the franchise.
Other occasions to celebrate include:
Aug. 12: National Middle Child Day, National Vinyl Record Day, National Julienne Fries Day
Aug. 13: National Filet Mignon Day, International Left Handers Day, National Blame Someone Else Day
Aug. 14: National Code Talkers Day, National Bowling Day, National Garage Sale Day
Aug. 15: National Leathercraft Day, National Relaxation Day, National Lemon Meringue Pie Day
Aug. 16: National Tell A Joke Day, National Roller Coaster Day, National Airborne Day
Aug. 17: National Nonprofit Day, National Thrift Shop Day, Black Cat Appreciation Day
Aug. 18: National Fajita Day, National Mail Order Catalogue Day, National Ice Cream Pie Day
