If you go out Christmas shopping Friday, make it a point to be kind to the person helping you at the store.
Dec. 10 is National Salesperson Day, meant to recognize the hard, and many times thankless, work done by those who give customers a hand while they shop.
Established in 2000, the day was originally celebrated in March. In 2010, the day was moved to December – an appropriate shift given the hustle and bustle of holiday shoppers.
To give them a hand during this busy time, consider your actions while you’re shopping. Don’t leave items you no longer want in the wrong place, or rifle through a rack of clothing and leave it in disarray.
And in recognition of the hard work that salespeople do, why not make it a point to say “thank you,” or express appreciation for their work on social media?
Small gestures of kindness can make a world of difference.
Other days to celebrate this week are:
Dec. 9: International Day of Veterinary Medicine, National Llama Day, World Techno Day
Dec. 10: National Salesperson Day, International Human Rights Day, Dewey Decimal System Day
Dec. 11: National App Day, Gingerbread Decorating Day, National Have A Bagel Day
Dec. 12: Poinsettia Day, National Ding-a-Ling Day, National Ambrosia Day
Dec. 13: National Cocoa Day, National Violin Day, Green Monday
Dec. 14: Monkey Day, National Bouillabaisse Day, National Alabama Day
Dec. 15: National Cupcake Day, Bill of Rights Day, Cat Herders Day
