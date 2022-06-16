June 16: National Career Nurse Assistants Day, National Fudge Day, Fresh Veggies Day
June 17: National Eat Your Vegetables Day, National Take Back the Lunch Break Day, National Flip Flop Day
June 18: National Go Fishing Day, World Juggling Day, International Sushi Day
June 19: National Watch Day, National Garfield the Cat Day, National Martini Day
June 20: World Refugee Day, Ugliest Dog Day, National Hike with a Geek Day
June 21: National Selfie Day, National Smoothie Day, National Seashell Day
June 22: National Kissing Day, National Onion Ring Day, World Rainforest Day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.