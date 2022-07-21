July 21: National Be Someone Day, National Junk Food Day, Get to Know Your Customers Day
July 22: Pi Approximation Day, National Hammock Day, National Ratcatcher’s Day
July 23: National Day of the Cowboy, National Vanilla Ice Cream Day, Hot Enough For Ya Day
July 24: National Tell an Old Joke Day, National Thermal Engineer Day, National Drive-Thru Day
July 25: National Hire a Veteran Day, National Merry Go Round Day, National Thread the Needle Day
July 26: National All or Nothing Day, National Aunt and Uncle Day, National Coffee Milkshake Day
July 27: National Scotch Day, National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.