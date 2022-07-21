Hammocks

Annie McGlaughlin/

Hang out on Friday, which is National Hammock Day.

 Annie McGlaughlin

July 21: National Be Someone Day, National Junk Food Day, Get to Know Your Customers Day

July 22: Pi Approximation Day, National Hammock Day, National Ratcatcher’s Day

July 23: National Day of the Cowboy, National Vanilla Ice Cream Day, Hot Enough For Ya Day

July 24: National Tell an Old Joke Day, National Thermal Engineer Day, National Drive-Thru Day

July 25: National Hire a Veteran Day, National Merry Go Round Day, National Thread the Needle Day

July 26: National All or Nothing Day, National Aunt and Uncle Day, National Coffee Milkshake Day

July 27: National Scotch Day, National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.