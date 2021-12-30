It’s time to channel your inner Alec Trebek.
Tuesday is the day designated to celebrate all things trivia related.
In honor of fun (and maybe useless) facts, here are some bits of trivia about the other days to celebrate this week:
Thursday: Bacon helped make bombs during World War II. Through the American Fat Salvage Committee, the U.S. government asked citizens to save their excess bacon fat and donate it so it could be used to make glycerin for bombs.
Friday: A standard-sized glass of champagne emits 30 bubbles every second.
Saturday: The use of a celery stalk in a Bloody Mary cocktail originated in the 1960s in Chicago. An impatient bar patron got the drink without a swizzle stick, and grabbed a stalk of celery to stir it. Paris celebrated the Bloody Mary’s 100th birthday this month.
Sunday: More than 40% of Swiss milk is made into Swiss cheese.
Monday: Drinking straws date back quite some time. The earliest known straw, made of gold and precious stone, was found a tomb belonging to Sumerians. Scientists believe it dates back to 2000 to 3000 B.C.
Tuesday: Thomas Jefferson is credited for introducing pasta (like spaghetti) to the U.S. back in 1789.
Wednesday: Whipped cream used to be called “milk snow” in France and Italy.
Betcha didn’t know all of that. Now, go forth and celebrate.
Dec. 30: National Bicarbonate Soda Day, Bacon Day, Festival of Enormous Changes at the Last Minute
Dec. 31: National Champagne Day, No Interruptions Day, New Year’s Eve, Make Up Your Mind Day
Jan. 1: National Bloody Mary Day, Commitment Day, New Year’s Day
Jan. 2: Happy Mew Year for Cats Day, Swiss Cheese Day, National Motivation and Inspiration Day
Jan. 3: J.R.R. Tolkien Day, National Thank God It’s Monday Day, National Drinking Straw Day
Jan. 4: National Trivia Day, National Spaghetti Day, World Hypnotism Day
Jan. 5: National Keto Day, National Bird Day, National Whipped Cream Day
