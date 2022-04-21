National Telephone Day

Check out this blast from the past. Roughly 100,000 pay phones still exist in the U.S, down from 2 million in 1999, according to the Federal Communications Commission. See if you can find one near you on Monday, which is National Telephone Day.

April 21: National Kindergarten Day, National High Five Day, National Bulldogs Are Beautiful Day

April 22: Earth Day, National Jelly Bean Day, National Day of Silence

April 23: Talk Like Shakespeare Day, World Book Day, National Take a Chance Day

April 24: National Pigs in a Blanket Day, National Pet Parents Day, National Skipping Day

April 25: National Zucchini Bread Day, National Telephone Day, National Hug a Plumber Day

April 26: Get Organized Day, National Help a Horse Day, National Dissertation Day

April 27: National Tell a Story Day, International Guide Dog Day, Administrative Professionals Day

