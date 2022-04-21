April 21: National Kindergarten Day, National High Five Day, National Bulldogs Are Beautiful Day
April 22: Earth Day, National Jelly Bean Day, National Day of Silence
April 23: Talk Like Shakespeare Day, World Book Day, National Take a Chance Day
April 24: National Pigs in a Blanket Day, National Pet Parents Day, National Skipping Day
April 25: National Zucchini Bread Day, National Telephone Day, National Hug a Plumber Day
April 26: Get Organized Day, National Help a Horse Day, National Dissertation Day
April 27: National Tell a Story Day, International Guide Dog Day, Administrative Professionals Day
