Ever hear the warning that swallowed bubble gum is indigestible and will hang out in your gut for seven years?
It’s an old wives tale – the seven years part of it, anyway.
Turns out your body actually can’t fully digest a swallowed piece of gum, but, its remnants will move through your digestive system and exit your body like all other foods.
According to the Mayo Clinic, while gum is supposed to be chewed and disposed of, it “generally isn’t harmful if swallowed.”
In fact, the website Healthline actually found that chewing on a piece of gum can reduce stress and boost memory.
In one study, the site stated, those who popped a piece of gum in while taking a short-term memory test performed 24% better than those who weren’t chomping.
Healthline also notes that gum can aid in weight loss, smoking cessation and cover up bad breath.
So, pop in a piece today (National Chewing Gum Day) … just don’t crack bubbles in the office, which will likely lead to an increase in coworkers’ stress.
Other occasions to celebrate this week include:
Sept. 30: National Love People Day, National Chewing Gum Day, National Hot Mulled Cider Day
Oct. 1: National Body Language Day, World Smile Day, National Homemade Cookies Day
Oct. 2: National Produce Misting Day, National Name Your Car Day, National Fried Scallops Day
Oct. 3: National Techies Day, National Boyfriend Day, National Family TV Show Day
Oct. 4: National Taco Day, National Consignment Day, National Child Health Day
Oct. 5: National Do Something Nice Day, National Get Funky Day, National Eat Fruit At Work Day
Oct. 6: National Mad Hatter Day, National Noodle Day, National Coaches Day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.