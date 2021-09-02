While this week offers a number of fun things to celebrate, it also brings a reminder that these commemorative days bring opportunities to do some good.
This Friday is National Food Bank Day and Sunday marks the International Day of Charity.
At the height of the pandemic, food banks in Fayette and surrounding counties served thousands more than they were accustomed to in an effort to meet local needs.
At some distributions, cars lined up for miles waiting for volunteers to load boxes of food into drivers’ trunks.
While the need has diminished, it is not gone. Each Thursday, we run lists of local food banks in the Herald-Standard so our readers know where they can go if they need assistance.
The United Nations established the International Day of Charity in an effort to mobilize people throughout the world to help others however they can.
They chose Sept. 5 to commemorate the anniversary of the 1997 death of Mother Teresa of Calcutta, a nun and missionary who devoted herself to providing aid to those in need.
In 1979, she received the Nobel Peace Prize “for work undertaken in the struggle to overcome poverty and distress, which also constitute a threat to peace.”
Over 45 years, Mother Teresa ministered to the poor and sick in India, founding the order of Missionaries of Charity. The mission’s work expanded to other countries and includes hospices and homes for those in need.
Both days offer a reminder that as we find reasons to celebrate, we should also remember those who could benefit from our help, time and talents.
Sept. 2: Spalding Baseball Day, Pierce Your Ears Day, World Coconut Day
Sept. 3: National Lazy Moms Day, National College Colors Day, National Food Bank Day
Sept. 4: National Wildlife Day, National Newspaper Carrier Day, National Tailgating Day, World Beard Day
Sept. 5: National Be Late For Something Day, National Cheese Pizza Day, International Day of Charity
Sept. 6: Labor Day, National Read A Book Day, National Coffee Ice Cream Day
Sept. 7: National Neither Snow Nor Rain Day, National Salami Day, National Grateful Patient Day
Sept. 8: National Ampersand Day, International Literacy Day, National Pledge of Allegiance Day
