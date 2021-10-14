Post- or mid-credit scenes are a big deal in the world of comic book movies.
Marvel films often use them to tease what’s to come in future franchise installments. The mid-credit scene in the recently released “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” has led to a lot of speculation and excitement about how upcoming movies and series may all be tied together.
Those scenes can also serve as a call back to something mentioned during the movie.
Take 2012’s “The Avengers.” After the heroes won one leg of the fight against alien invaders, a battle weary Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) suggests the team take a day off and visit a nearby shawarma restaurant.
Cut to the post credit-scene: six superheroes sit around a table at the fictional Shawarma Palace, silently chowing down on the Middle Eastern rotisserie dish.
It was a well-deserved break after saving Earth from the Chitauri and Loki (Tom Hiddleston).
Now, all of us can celebrate with them. Friday, Oct. 15, is National Shawarma Day.
Shawarma meat can be roasted on a spit, shaved thin for serving and is packed with Middle Eastern flavors like turmeric, curry and cardamom. The meat is piled on pita bread, and served up with condiments and pickled veggies and fruits as a toppings.
Yum!
What are you waiting for? Fix some up, pop in “The Avengers,” and celebrate with them.
Oct. 14: National Dessert Day, national lowercase day, World Sight Day
Oct. 15: National Shawarma Day, National I Love Lucy Day, National Grouch Day
Oct. 16: National Dictionary Day, Global Cat Day, National Sweetest Day
Oct. 17: National Pasta Day, National Mulligan Day, National Sunday School Teacher Appreciation Day
Oct. 18: International Legging Day, National No Beard Day, National Clean Your Virtual Desktop Day
Oct. 19: National Kentucky Day, National Seafood Bisque Day, National Pharmacy Technician Day
Oct. 20: National Chicken and Waffles Day, National Youth Confidence Day, Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day
