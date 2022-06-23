June 23: National Typewriter Day, National Hydration Day, National Pink Day
June 24: National Take Your Dog to Work Day, National Pralines Day, National Food Truck Day
June 25: Global Beatles Day, Midsummer Day, National Catfish Day
June 26: National Chocolate Pudding Day, National Beauticians Day, Log Cabin Day
June 27: National Sunglasses Day, National HIV testing Day, National Orange Blossom Day
June 28: National Paul Bunyan Day, National Tapioca Day, National Alaska Day
June 29: National Waffle Iron Day, National Camera Day, International Fisherman Day
