THE BEATLES

Ed Sullivan, center, stands with The Beatles during a rehearsal for the British group’s first American appearance, on the “Ed Sullivan Show,” in New York on Feb. 8, 1964. From left are Ringo Starr, George Harrison, Sullivan, John Lennon and Paul McCartney. The Fab Five get their recognition on Saturday, which is Global Beatles Day.

 ANONYMOUS

June 23: National Typewriter Day, National Hydration Day, National Pink Day

June 24: National Take Your Dog to Work Day, National Pralines Day, National Food Truck Day

June 25: Global Beatles Day, Midsummer Day, National Catfish Day

June 26: National Chocolate Pudding Day, National Beauticians Day, Log Cabin Day

June 27: National Sunglasses Day, National HIV testing Day, National Orange Blossom Day

June 28: National Paul Bunyan Day, National Tapioca Day, National Alaska Day

June 29: National Waffle Iron Day, National Camera Day, International Fisherman Day

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.