Ever feel like you just need a day to recognize Rupert Grint, the actor who played Ron Weasley in the “Harry Potter” movies? How about country superstar Reba McEntire, or Karen Gillan, who played Nebula in several Marvel movies and Amy Pond in “Doctor Who”?
If you do, you can pay tribute to any of them – actually, all 2% of those who are natural redheads – today.
Nov. 5 is National Love Your Red Hair/National Redhead Day.
Scientists have determined that for a child to be born with red hair, both parents must be carriers for the mutated MC1R gene.
And while it can occur in any ethnicity, redheads are more frequent in people of northern or western European ancestry.
According to Readers Digest Canada, even though a scant 2% of the population are born with red hair, 4% actually carry the gene. That means two brunettes who have the gene can have a baby with red hair.
Readers Digest also notes that redheads are more likely to be left-handed and don’t have to worry about going gray. The pigment in their hair will fade over time, leading to a transition to blonde or white hair.
From Ron Howard’s Richie Cunningham in “Happy Days” to Kristofer Hivju’s portrayal of Tormund Giantsbane on “Game of Thrones,” there are plenty of movies and television shows out there that feature redheads in the cast.
Celebrate your favorite today, and commemorate these other holidays in the upcoming days:
n Nov 5: Bonfire Night, National Love Your Red Hair/National Redhead Day, International Stout Day
n Nov. 6: National Nachos Day, National Team Manager Day, Love Your Lawyer Day
n Nov. 7: National Bittersweet Chocolate with Almonds Day, National Bison Day, Hug a Bear Day
n Nov. 8: National Cappuccino Day, STEM/STEAM Day, International Tongue Twister Day
n Nov. 9: Go to an Art Museum Day, National Chaos Never Dies Day, National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day
n Nov. 10: International Accounting Day, Sesame Street Day, National Young Readers Day
n Nov. 11: Veterans Day, National Metal Day (as in music), National Sundae Day
