'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows'

Celebrate the boy wizard on Monday, which is International Harry Potter Day. In this film publicity image released by Warner Bros. Pictures, from left, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe are shown in a scene from “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.”

 Associated Press

April 28: National Kids and Pets Day, National Superhero Day, Stop Food Waste Day

April 29: National Peace Rose Day, National Hairball Awareness Day, International Dance Day

April 30: Honesty Day, International Jazz Day, National Bugs Bunny Day

May 1: School Principals’ Day, National Mother Goose Day, May Day

May 2: International Harry Potter Day, National Brothers and Sisters Day, National Truffle Day

May 3: National Paranormal Day, National Two Different Colored Shoes Day, National Teacher Day

May 4: National Candied Orange Peel Day, Star Wars Day, National Weather Observers Day

