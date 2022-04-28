April 28: National Kids and Pets Day, National Superhero Day, Stop Food Waste Day
April 29: National Peace Rose Day, National Hairball Awareness Day, International Dance Day
April 30: Honesty Day, International Jazz Day, National Bugs Bunny Day
May 1: School Principals’ Day, National Mother Goose Day, May Day
May 2: International Harry Potter Day, National Brothers and Sisters Day, National Truffle Day
May 3: National Paranormal Day, National Two Different Colored Shoes Day, National Teacher Day
May 4: National Candied Orange Peel Day, Star Wars Day, National Weather Observers Day
