July 28: National Chili Dog Day, National Refreshment Day, World Hepatitis Day
July 29: System Administrator Appreciation Day, National Talk in an Elevator Day, National Lipstick Day
July 30: Paperback Book Day, National Get Gnarly Day, National Father-in-Law Day
July 31: Harry Potter’s Birthday, National Avocado Day, Uncommon Instrument Awareness Day
Aug. 1: National Girlfriend Day, Play Ball Day, Spider-Man Day
Aug. 2: National Night Out, National Coloring Book Day, National Ice Cream Sandwich Day
Aug. 3: National Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, Airplane Crop Duster Day, Clean Your Floors Day
