The work day was awful, and the drive home felt hours long.
Contemplating all that went wrong, you shove the key into the door, unlock it and swing it open.
The hurried clatter on the hardwood floor is unmistakable: here comes the dog and there goes the day’s troubles.
It’s hard not to smile just thinking about how excited dogs get to see their humans – no matter how short the trip away from them was.
Wags, barks, sniffs, kisses or joyful laps around the room are among the many ways our pups let us know how unconditionally they love us.
During the course of the pandemic, even more people learned just how awesome dog ownership could be.
According to the American Pet Products Association, there was a nearly 11% increase in those bringing pupparonies into their homes in 2020, with roughly 108 million dogs in U.S. households.
On National Dog Day (today!), dog parents should all take some time to give Fido or Fifi some extra special love for all the unfailing loyalty they show us, and the happiness that they bring.
Other days to celebrate this week include:
Aug. 26: National Dog Day, Women’s Equality Day, National Cherry Popsicle Day
Aug. 27: National Just Because Day
Aug. 28: National Thoughtful Day, National Red Wine Day, National Power Rangers Day
Aug. 29: National Lemon Juice Day
Aug. 30: National Grief Awareness Day, National Beach Day, National Toasted Marshmallow Day
Aug. 31: National South Carolina Day, National Matchmaker Day, National Trail Mix Day
Sept. 1: National Burnt Ends Day, National No Rhyme (Nor Reason) Day
