March 31: Manatee Appreciation Day, National Bunsen Burner Day, Transgender Day of Visibility
April 1: April Fool’s Day, Walk to Work Day, International Fun at Work Day
April 2: National Handmade Day, National Ferret Day, World Autism Day
April 3: National Film Score Day, National Find a Rainbow Day, National Tweed Day
April 4: International Carrot Day, National Hug a Newsperson Day, National Vitamin C Day
April 5: First Contact Day, National Flash Drive Day, Read a Road Map Day
April 6: National Siamese Cat Day, National Sorry Charlie Day, National Student-Athlete Day
