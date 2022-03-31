International Carrot Day

RON WINGARD PHOTOGRAPHY

What’s up, Doc? Bugs Bunny is ready for International Carrot Day, celebrated this Monday.

 RON WINGARD PHOTOGRAPHY

March 31: Manatee Appreciation Day, National Bunsen Burner Day, Transgender Day of Visibility

April 1: April Fool’s Day, Walk to Work Day, International Fun at Work Day

April 2: National Handmade Day, National Ferret Day, World Autism Day

April 3: National Film Score Day, National Find a Rainbow Day, National Tweed Day

April 4: International Carrot Day, National Hug a Newsperson Day, National Vitamin C Day

April 5: First Contact Day, National Flash Drive Day, Read a Road Map Day

April 6: National Siamese Cat Day, National Sorry Charlie Day, National Student-Athlete Day

