WQED-FM will participate in the second annual Public Radio Music Day on Wednesday, Nov. 10, joining other noncommercial music stations, performers, and fans to recognize public radio’s essential community service and unique role in the music world locally and nationally.
This year’s event centers around the theme “Keeping Communities Connected” and will highlight the service and contributions of public radio music stations during the COVID-19 pandemic to listeners in all of America’s communities and artists across genres.
The local music celebration will highlight local artists with QED Morning Show host Jim Cunningham from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and host Anna Singer from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Both will feature a selection by Chatham Baroque, performed in celebration of Public Radio Music Day. The ensemble has selected “Sonata in D Minor” for violin and basso continuo by Elizabeth Jacqet de la Guerre, the first woman composer of a French opera. Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Principal Trumpet Micah Wilkinson will play the “Star Spangled Banner” in a recording made exclusively for the day. The celebration can be heard on WQED-FM 89.3 and on www.wqed.org/fm.
Additionally, performances by local performing arts groups will be featured, including the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Pittsburgh Opera, Bach Choir of Pittsburgh, Mendelssohn Choir, Pittsburgh Concert Choral, Resonance Works Pittsburgh, The University of Pittsburgh Men’s Glee Club, Johnston Symphony Orchestra, Carnegie Mellon Philharmonic, Carnegie Mellon Baroque Ensemble, River City Brass, Pittsburgh Jewish Music Festival, Children’s Festival Chorus, Pittsburgh Camerata and Pittsburgh Girls Choir.
The celebration of Public Radio Music Day continues with a 7 p.m. concert by the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. Under the baton of Bernard Labadie, the PSO performs Rigel’s “Symphonie No. 4” and Haydn’s “Symphony No. 98.” Jan Lisiecki plays the Beethoven “Piano Concerto No. 1.”
Announced this past September, this year’s Public Radio Music Day pays special tribute to the contributions made by public radio music stations to their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
