When the pandemic hit in 2020, an estimated 90% of couples set to wed had to modify their plans in some way, according The Knot.
With two years of dealing with the virus now under our collective belts, it seems many couples forced to put off their nuptials are tired of waiting. The popular wedding planning site estimated 2.6 million weddings will happen this year.
“Couples, guests and wedding pros alike are demonstrating how far we’ve come in the last two years as the desire to celebrate is stronger than ever. This year will not only be the year with the most weddings in recent history, but also starts to welcome the next generation of couples - Gen Zers - getting married,” said Lauren Kay, executive editor of The Knot told the Associated Press. “Gen Z is a uniquely diverse generation and particularly eco-focused; as a result, we’re seeing personalization take center stage like never before.”
Earlier this month, The Knot released its 2021 Real Weddings Study, the largest of its kind capturing responses from couples who wed last year – and those who intend to take the plunge this year.
About 98% of those set to walk down the aisle in 2022 said they are confident their weddings will take place as planned, and the study found that guest counts will likely be on par with the pre-pandemic average of 129.
Those ready to plan have the perfect excuse to get moving coming up this Tuesday, which marks National Wedding Planning Day.
Other occasions to celebrate include:
Feb. 24: World Bartender Day, National Tortilla Chip Day, National Trading Card Day
Feb. 25: National Clam Chowder Day, National Skip the Straw Day, National Chocolate Covered Nut Day
Feb. 26: National Tell a Fairy Tale Day, International Sword Swallowers Day, National Personal Chef Day
Feb. 27: National Kahlua Day, National Retro Day, National Polar Bear Day
Feb. 28: National Floral Design Day, Rare Disease Day, National Science Day
March 1: World Music Therapy Day, National Pig Awareness Day, National Wedding Planning Day
March 2: World Teen Mental Wellness Day, National Old Stuff Day, International Rescue Cat Day
