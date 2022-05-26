Mint julep

The Kentucky Derby and the Preakness may have passed, but horse racing fans can gear up for the Belmont Stakes on Monday, May 30 — National Mint Julep Day.

May 26: National Sorry Day, World Lindy Hop Day, National Paper Airplane Day

May 27: National Cellophane Tape Day, National Grape Popsicle Day, National Road Trip Day

May 28: National Brisket Day, National Hamburger Day, Amateur Radio Military Appreciation Day

May 29: National Paperclip Day, Learn About Composting Day, Put a Pillow on Your Friday Day

May 30: National Mint Julep Day, National Water a Flower Day, National Creativity Day

May 31: Autonomous Vehicle Day, National Save Your Hearing Day, National Smile Day

June 1: National Go Barefoot Day, Flip a Coin Day, Global Day of Parents

