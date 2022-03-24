March 24: National Cheesesteak Day, National Cocktail Day, National Chocolate Covered Raisin Day
March 25: Tolkien Reading Day, International Waffle Day, National Dante Day
March 26: Wear a Hat Day, National Spinach Day, Live Long and Prosper Day
March 27: World Theatre Day, National Joe Day, National Scribble Day
March 28: National Triglycerides Day, National Something On a Stick Day, National Black Forest Cake Day
March 29: National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day, National Smoke and Mirrors Day, World Piano Day
March 30: National Virtual Vacation Day, Turkey Neck Soup Day, National Pencil Day
