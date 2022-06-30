June 30: International Asteroid Day, National Bomb Pop Day, National Corvette Day
July 1: International Reggae Day, National Creative Ice Cream Flavors Day, International Joke Day
July 2: World UFO Day, I Forgot Day, International Cherry Pit Spitting Day
July 3: National Compliment Your Mirror Day, National Stay Out of the Sun Day, International Plastic Bag Free Day
July 4: Alice in Wonderland Day, National Caesar Salad Day, Independence Day
July 5: National Workaholics Day, National Bikini Day, National Apple Turnover Day
July 6: Take Your Webmaster to Lunch Day, Umbrella Cover Day, National Air Traffic Control Day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.