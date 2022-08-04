Aug. 4: National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, National White Wine Day, Single Working Women’s Day
Thursday, August 4, 2022 2:32 AM
Mostly sunny in the morning with isolated thunderstorms developing later in the day. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 88F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 4, 2022 @ 2:16 am
Aug. 5: National Underwear Day, Work Like a Dog Day, International Beer Day
Aug. 6: Cycle to Work Day, National Fresh Breath Day, National Wiggle Your Toes Day
Aug. 7: Purple Heart Day, Psychic Day, National Sisters Day
Aug. 8: Odie Day, National Sneak Some Zucchini Onto Your Neighbor’s Porch Day, National CBD Day
Aug. 9: National Women’s Day, National Book Lovers Day, National Rice Pudding Day
Aug. 10: National Spoil Your Dog Day, World Lion Day, National S’mores Day
