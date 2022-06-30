The second annual Sound Series Block Party is set at Pittsburgh’s The Andy Warhol Museum in October.
A varied roster of internationally touring artists will perform on a stage adjacent to the museum on Isabella Street and will feature such artists as Mexican Institute of Sound, Sudan Archives and will be headlined by Kurt Vile and the Violators.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase on site, along with hands-on T-shirt, tote bag or poster making.
The party is presented by The Warhol’s Sound Series and will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 as part of the museum’s The Pop District in the North Shore neighborhood
Current exhibitions at the museum include Paola Pivi: I Want It All running through Monday, Aug. 15 and upcoming shows with the museum’s Sound Series including Soy Sos & Bri Dominique: Dub Corridor on Saturday, July 9, Cate Le Bon on Wednesday, July 20, Matmos on Tuesday, Aug. 2 and Nation of Language on Thursday, Sept. 15.
The Sound Series shows all begin at 8 p.m., and ticket prices vary.
For more information visit the museum’s website at www.warhol.org
