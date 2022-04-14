The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is bringing its annual Spring Gallery Crawl to the Cultural District Friday, April 22 starting at 5:30 p.m.
It will feature over 20 free events at 14 stops in galleries, public spaces and indoor and outdoor locations. The dance party “Silent Disco” will start at 10 p.m. at the Space Gallery. It is designed to be accessible for the deaf and hard of hearing and will feature three local DJs.
To view the full lineup for the Gallery Crawl, go online to TrustArts.org/Crawl. Information is also available by calling 412-456-6666.
