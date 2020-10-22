The first virtual production from the St. Vincent College Players will begin streaming on the college’s YouTube channel at 9 a.m. today.
“Objection! Disorder in the Court!” follows Casey Licit (senior Arielle Kreuzwieser), who is accused of committing an outrageous triple crime. While she maintains her innocence, a hapless defense attorney and a score of outlandish witnesses hamper her cause, as the prosecution uses bribery and other distractions to secure a conviction.
The play features Connellsville native John Crocetti, a junior finance major at St. Vincent College, as Mr. Flops.
The play was directed by Greggory Brandt, assistant professor of theater.
“Given these trying times for the performing arts,” said Brandt, “the show must go on. This show was written specifically for virtual performing and viewing and offers some new and unique challenges. The students are very excited to try a different way of performing and we are all working hard while maintaining the COVID-19 guidelines.
“It’s hard to tell when the performing arts will return to normalcy, but the theater can still be a fulfilling venue for students to continue to learn and grow,” he said.
The group recorded the one-act play via Zoom last week.
Brandt is also making plans for a virtual musical performance in the spring.
The play will be available to watch indefinitely on the St. Vincent College YouTube Channel.
