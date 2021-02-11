Music at Midday, presented by the St. Vincent College Concert Series and the Verostko Center for the Arts, will continue with a performance by singer/vocalist Nick Pietrusinski at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Pietrusinski, a senior music and engineering double major from Monroeville, will perform a lineup of 20th-century pop hits ranging from The Beatles and Frank Sinatra to John Legend. Pietrusinski’s performance will take place in the Verostko Center for the Arts and will be streamed live on the St. Vincent College Facebook page (www.facebook.com/St.VincentCollege).
An accomplished singer, pianist and guitarist, Pietrusinski is a member of the St. Vincent College Singers and the Westmoreland County Community Chorus. He has performed in numerous shows at St. Vincent College, including “Guys and Dolls,” “Damn Yankees,” “The Addams Family Musical,” and “SVC’s The Voice,” an annual campus favorite. Following graduation, he plans to combine his interests in engineering and music by pursuing a career in acoustical engineering.
This will mark the third installment of the virtual Music at Midday series, which will continue throughout the spring 2021 semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.