For the young performers of Stage Right School for the Performing Arts in Greensburg, the show simply must go on.
As their shows, musicals, and even classes were shut down as a part of the coronavirus restrictions, the school saw an opportunity. The school is offering opportunities for current and new students to “stay active, stay artistic and stay sharp while staying safe and healthy” with free online classes.
Available on the now even more popular Zoom app, classes are open to anyone.
Scheduled classes include:
n Online dance, preteen jazz 4 p.m. Monday and teen jazz 4 p.m. Tuesday
n Online ballet, all ages, 3 p.m. Friday
n Online acting, preteen acting, 4 p.m. Wednesday and teen acting, 5 p.m. Tuesday
n Imagination class and dance, 10 a.m. Saturday
n Spectrum Theatre Class for students with all abilities, 4 p.m. Friday
Stage Right says hip-hop dance classes also are coming soon.
Although classes are free, donations are accepted to help the school through this difficult time.
In addition, Stage Right also held the school’s third semester workshop show on March 29 online. The show, appropriately called “The Show Must Go OnLINE” was broadcast during a Facebook Live Watch Party and featured both live and video taped performances from the Imagination workshop, musical theater workshops, dance, acting and voice classes.
Students can also register for the school’s fourth semester now. Classes will be held online using the Zoom app. The cost is $50 per class during this unique learning time and then students would just pay another $50 when face-to-face classes resume. New students can try their first class for free. Classes include dance, ballet, hip hop, acting, general music, imagination class, dance and voice, and spectrum theater class, for students with all abilities.
Preteen and teen workshop fourth semester auditions are set for April 4. Preteen is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Teen is 1-3.
Now, students can register for classes online at www.stagerightgreensburg.com/register-for-class or call 724-832-7464.
For more information, visit www.stagerightgreensburg.com or go to their Facebook page.
